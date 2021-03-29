Suez Canal ship finally FREED & moving down channel after being refloated by supermoon but jam could take days to clear

The Sun

THE mega-ship blocking the Suez Canal has FINALLY been refloated and moved down the channel thanks to a supermoon.

Officials said that rescuers have successfully freed the front end of the monster cargo boat after moving the rear end at 4.30am local time.

Satellite data earlier today showed the Ever Given had been straightened after its rear end was moved thanks to high tides brought on by a supermoon.

Canal officials said the skyscraper-sized boat had been turned “80 per cent in the right direction” after the stern was shifted with “pulling manoeuvres” that moved it 335ft from the bank.

The megaship is now being towed to the middle of the waterway and toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south end of the canal.

Once there, the ship will undergo a technical examination, officials said.

Peter Berdowski, CEO of Dutch firm Boskalis which helped the rescue effort, announced the freeing of the ship.

He said: “I am excited to announce that our team of experts,

working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully

refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again.

“I’m extremely proud of the outstanding job done by the team on site as well as the many SMIT Salvage and Boskalis colleagues back home to complete this challenging operation under the watchful eye of the world.

“The time pressure to complete this operation was evident and unprecedented and the result is a true display of our unique capabilities as a dredging and marine services provider.”

But despite the ship being freed, clearing the backlog of vessels will take at least 10 days, data firm Refinitiv said.

