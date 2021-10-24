Posted: October 24, 2021 Categories: Videos Sunshine state supply chain solution: Florida opens ports for backlogged cargo ships Fox News Oct 23, 2021 Florida Ports council president Michael Rubin explains how the state is opening its waterways to ease supply chain woes Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Sunshine state supply chain solution: Florida opens ports for backlogged cargo ships”
Good idea, but here’s the problem according to a loved one who works for a shipping logistics company out of Houston–all these ships have to go through the Panama Canal, and that takes a while if you know what I mean…will a similar situation as what happened in the Suez Canal happen in the Panama Canal? If so, then maybe they should sail around South America instead? Hmmmmmm….
Yea, it wouldn’t surprise me, DL. Maybe they’ll find victims of human traffickers in the ships’ containers, too. If so, are they owned by Wayfair and supported by Hillary Clinton?
Whatever happened to that report? I guess the Clintons, once again, had the media sweep it all under the rug.