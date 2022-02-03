Why is Professor Stephen Kershnar still on @FredoniaU payroll? pic.twitter.com/XjYbd35VGW
Stephen Kershnar is a professor of philosophy at SUNY Fredonia.
SUNY Fredonia Professor questions the widely held sociteal belief that it’s deeply wrong for an adult man to want to have sex year with a 12 year old girl. pic.twitter.com/qUAbSexFxp
A message from SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison pic.twitter.com/EDZCHCE7ch
Kershnar published this book in 2015
There’s more from the professor…
This is truly horrifying pic.twitter.com/RrSeyb1oGf
One thought on “SUNY Professor advocates for sex between children and adults…”
If ever “no mercy” has meant anything…
