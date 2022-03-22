Mar 12, 2022 • We’re pumped to make super easy black powder from home made charcoal. Charcoal is an awesome off-grid fuel that you can make yourself. And charcoal can be used for cooking, forging, filtering an my favorite…making black powder!
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Mar 12, 2022 • We’re pumped to make super easy black powder from home made charcoal. Charcoal is an awesome off-grid fuel that you can make yourself. And charcoal can be used for cooking, forging, filtering an my favorite…making black powder!