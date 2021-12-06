Supply Chain Issues Now Causing Shortages of Heart Medications, Antibiotics, Cancer Drugs

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

The growing supply chain issues are now causing shortages of important medications at pharmacies across the nation.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) there are currently 111 medications on back order, including heart medications, antibiotics and cancer drugs.

“Drug Shortages can occur for many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Manufacturers provide FDA most drug shortage information, and the agency works closely with them to prevent or reduce the impact of shortages,” the FDA website states.

Fox News reports that “a November survey released by the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) found that the majority of independent pharmacy owners and managers are struggling to fill staff positions and deal with supply chain disruptions, in addition to market pressures.”

“Sixty percent of respondents said they are dealing with supply chain disruptions and nearly 70% reported struggling to fill staff positions,” the report continued. “According to the group, 76% reported being concerned about possible tax increases on small businesses and 64% were also worried about inflation.”

Only 31 percent of the respondents said that their business is in “very” or “somewhat” good financial shape.

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the supply chain crisis in October, she joked about Americans being greedy.

“The tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed,” Psaki sighed.

