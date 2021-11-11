Supply chain stakeholders urge Biden to loosen his vaccine mandate or see the entire system collapse

Natural News – by JD Heyes

Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is doing more harm to the country’s employment situation than the COVID-19 pandemic did, and that is saying something, but because his handlers are Marxists hell-bent on ‘fundamentally transforming’ our society, they’re not going to let up.

But that hasn’t stopped true-blue Americans from trying to convince him to end his destructive policies, which includes the vaccine mandate that hundreds of thousands of Americans who are not at any risk of getting the virus or dying from it refuse to take, even at the risk of losing their jobs and making the current supply chain crisis even worse.

“A coalition of business groups—including key supply chain stakeholders representing industries like foodservice, trucking, and warehousing—have called on the Biden administration for flexibility in its COVID-19 private employer vaccine mandate or risk exacerbating the supply chain crunch,” The Epoch Times reported last week.

“A Nov. 3 open letter, signed by nearly 100 groups—such as the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, American Trucking Associations, and the National Retail Federation—urges the Biden administration to take a series of steps to fix the supply chain crisis gripping the economy and pushing inflation to a high not seen in decades,” the outlet continued.

“While we represent different industries, we share the common burden of current supply chain disruptions, which are driving up prices and leading to a growing shortage of goods in the United States, with the holidays just around the corner,” the coalition noted in their letter.

The outlet continued:

The vaccine requirement has faced backlash from critics, while numerous lawsuits have been filed against the Biden administration over the mandate. Others, including lawmakers and industry groups, fear that the mandate may further exacerbate labor shortages amid supply-chain bottlenecks.

In their open letter, one of the five measures the industry groups call for to ease the supply chain crisis is for the Biden administration to exempt transportation and supply chain essential workers from the private employer vaccine mandate.

“Our industries are committed partners in the fight against COVID-19, and we unequivocally support the use of vaccines to fight its spread. However, we are concerned a mandate will cripple an already strained supply chain,” noted the groups.

“We estimate companies covered by the mandate could lose 37 percent of drivers at a time when the nation is already short 80,000 truck drivers. We ask for flexibility for transportation and supply chain essential workers, particularly truck drivers who spend most of their time in their trucks and have minimal contact with colleagues and customers,” the groups added.

The coalition also addressed the growing and massive shortage of truck drivers, which has been exacerbated by excessive government regulations, some of which Biden could and should waive in order to make it easier for companies to put more drivers behind the wheel. One way for that to happen, the groups noted, is to create a new driver apprenticeship program while also promoting careers in the supply chain overall. The groups also asked the regime to continue to look into the other causes of the backlogs and bottlenecks at ports and then act to fix the problems.

Last week, deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre seriously told reporters the regime doesn’t believe that Biden’s vaccine mandate is making the supply chain problem worse.

And Biden himself noted in a statement that the mandates are working to increase vaccination rates while pointing out that they have not yet led to “mass firings” or “worker shortages.”

Neither of those statements is true; there have been mass firings and businesses all over the country are complaining about worker shortages.

“As we’ve seen with businesses—large and small—across all sectors of our economy, the overwhelming majority of Americans choose to get vaccinated,” Biden said in a statement. “There have been no ‘mass firings’ and worker shortages because of vaccination requirements. Despite what some predicted and falsely assert, vaccination requirements have broad public support.”

Our supply chain is collapsing and Biden could move today to fix it — but he won’t, no matter who is prodding him.

Sources include:

NaturalNews.com

TheEpochTimes.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-09-supply-chain-stakeholders-urge-biden-loosen-vaccine-mandate.html