Supreme Court Dismisses Slew of 2020 Presidential Election Lawsuits

Epoch Times – by Matthew Vadum

This morning the Supreme Court threw out a series of remaining challenges to election processes and election results in several states left over from the recent presidential election cycle.

One of the lawsuits was brought by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) who challenged President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump. Kelly had asked the Supreme Court to consider his lawsuit which challenged mail-in voting policies in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Kelly argued that Act 77, the 2019 state statute that authorized universal, no-excuses mail-in voting, violated the Constitution.

The Supreme Court also denied a petition seeking review in Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Degraffenreid.

Another case dismissed was brought by lawyer L. Lin Wood against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, challenging results and policies in Georgia.

A case from Arizona, Ward v. Jackson, was also dismissed. That lawsuit challenged Biden’s victory at the polls in the state.

An appeal lodged by Trump against Wisconsin results was denied. The case was Trump v. Biden. Another Wisconsin-related appeal, King v. Whitmer, was dismissed.

The Epoch Times