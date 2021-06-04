Supreme Court narrows scope of sweeping cybercrime law

The majority ruling, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is largely devoted to a meticulous parsing of the statue’s language. However, she also noted the dangers of the approach prosecutors have advocated.

“The Government’s interpretation of the statute would attach criminal penalties to a breathtaking amount of commonplace computer activity,” Barrett wrote. “If the ‘exceeds authorized access’ clause criminalizes every violation of a computer-use policy, then millions of otherwise law-abiding citizens are criminals.”

While insisting that the court arrived at its ruling based solely on reading the statute, and not considering its potential effects, Barrett concurred with critics who said the broader interpretation would “criminalize everything from embellishing an online-dating profile to using a pseudonym on Facebook.”

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas said the majority’s reading was contrived and off-base. He also said there are many areas of law where permission given to do something for one purpose does not imply permission for an unrelated purpose.

“A valet, for example, may take possession of a person’s car to park it, but he cannot take it for a joyride,” Thomas wrote in an opinion joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito.

Thomas also noted that violations of the law are typically a misdemeanor, and he said the breadth of the statute is no reason to misread it. “Much of the Federal Code criminalizes common activity,” he wrote. “It is understandable to be uncomfortable with so much conduct being criminalized, but that discomfort does not give us authority to alter statutes.”