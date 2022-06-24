Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade, returning the decision on whether or not abortion is legal to individual states.

In a Friday decision written by Justice Samuel Alito – the May 2 leak of which led to widespread protests and an attempted murder against Justice Brett Kavanaugh – the court overturned the 1973 case which guaranteed access to abortion nationwide.

Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan unsurprisingly dissented.

The case at issue – Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged a Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks. Lower courts, citing a previous ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey preventing states from banning abortion within the first 24 weeks of gestation, had prevented Dobbs from being enacted – which the Supreme Court just reversed.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said that there would be a “mini revolution” in November’s midterm elections if the landmark decision was overturned – insisting that overturning the law would be “ridiculous” and would drive Democrat turnout in November’s midterm elections.

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” he said, adding “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Earlier this year, Congressional Democrats tried and failed to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law. Meanwhile, Biden said he was exploring the use of executive orders depending on the final Supreme Court decision.

Biden also pushed voters to come out during midterms so that Congressional dems would have enough of a majority to codify abortion rights into law.

“You gotta vote to let people know exactly what the devil you think,” he told Kimmel.

As the Post Millennial notes:

Several states have said that they would become sanctuary states for abortion access, California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Colorado among them. Many states already have abortion on demand, such as Oregon, up into the third trimester. The Biden administration has promised to try and counteract any laws opposing abortion. Other states have enacted laws that drastically restrict abortion, such as Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and others. The Centers for Disease control report that there were 629,898 abortions in the United States in 2019, but they rely on voluntary reporting data, and California, Maryland, and New Hampshire did not report their totals. This number is higher than the voluntarily reported 619,591 in 2018, and 612,719 abortions in 2017. … they would be actively and violently protesting the ruling the night the decision drops, calling for a “ Abortion activists and militants have issued statements that, calling for a “ Night of Rage. ” The homes of Supreme Court justices have been protested * * * , California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Colorado among them. Many states already have abortion on demand, such as Oregon, up into the third trimester. The Biden administration has promised to try and counteract any laws opposing abortion.

Full text of the decision can be read below:

And now, for protests:

