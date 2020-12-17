SUPREME COURT: The KRAKEN Has Hit SCOTUS DOCKET, Has PROOF Of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF FAKE BIDEN VOTES, Dominion System GLITCHES, REMOVAL OF TRUMP VOTES

The Daily Fodder – by John Paluska

Sidney Powell’s “Kraken” has finally made it to the docket of the Supreme Court. The suit is perhaps the strongest collective argument yet against voter fraud.

It contains the forensic audit done in Michigan that proves systemic voter fraud occurred through the Dominion Voting System tabulation. It also has proof of at least 200,000 FRAUDULENT VOTES cast in the election.

Further, it contains official Georgia elections records that prove the Dominion Voting Systems program’s “inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results.” In other words, official Georgia election canvassers could not rely on Dominion Voting Systems’ software to count the vote because it didn’t repeat the same vote totals twice.

The Lawsuit states:

15. The Interim Report shows multiple grave problems with the accuracy and vulnerability to hacking and evidence destruction of the Dominion Voting Systems (“Dominion”) machines used in Antrim County, Michigan. The report is relevant to each of the Related Cases because each of the states in question uses Dominion equipment. The Interim Report vindicates the lengthy opinion and order of Judge Amy Totenberg in Curling v. Raffensperger, 2020 WL 5994029 (N.D. Ga. 10/11/20), which found “extreme” and unacceptable security risks in the Dominion system. Compelling evidence and expert analyses show convincingly that the results of the Dominion system cannot be trusted and should not have been certified. 16. The findings in the Interim Report are consistent with the expert testimony provided by Mr. Ramsland regarding Dominion’s vote manipulation in the Petitioners’ November 25, 2020 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (the “District Court”) (R 450; 2438), and with his testimony in the Related Cases. Mr. Ramsland concluded in the Georgia case that, for the State of Georgia, “at least 96,000 mail-in ballots were fraudulently cast,” and “136,098 ballots were illegally counted as result of improper manipulation of the Dominion software,” id., each of which is several times larger than former VicePresident [sic] Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia (10,457 votes). Similar anomalies exist in the Related Cases. Among other things, the Complaints in the trial courts and the Petitions to this Court in each of the Related Cases all seek prospective injunctive relief requiring a similar forensic audit of Dominion voting machines. 17. The Coffee County, Georgia Board of Registration and Elections refused to certify the machine recount election returns on their Dominion systems “given its inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results.”6 The results of the machine recount report were internally inconsistent and could not be reconciled and were inconsistent with both the election night count and the hand audit.7 The Coffee County BRE analysis confirms the findings of the Interim Report, cited above, that ballots going to adjudication can be changed on a wholesale basis by the operator with no oversight, controls or accountability, an extremely serious vulnerability.

The Kraken has been released, and it’s time to audit the vote and cancel out the widespread fraud that tipped the election for Biden.

