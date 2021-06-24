Surfside, Miami-Dade building collapse leaves 1 dead, search-and-rescue operation underway

Dozens of rescuers in South Florida are searching for survivors Thursday after an apartment building partially collapsed, killing at least one person, police confirmed.

Authorities told reporters that they have rescued 35 people from the building so far, with two people rescued from the rubble itself.

Surfside police told Fox News it is unclear how many people were inside the building at the time, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties.

“Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” Miami Dade Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

Firefighters pulled at least one boy from the debris, according to photos online. A reporter from CBS Miami said at at least nine people were transported to the hospital.

Officials received offers of support from Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, to provide anything needed for the search-and-rescue operation, which may take up to a week.

The building address is 8777 Collins Avenue, according to Surfside police. The sea-view condo development was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

NEW: Video captured by NBC 6 shows the moment a minor is pulled alive from partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida pic.twitter.com/jxFU5KxH8J — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2021

One witness who was on vacation in the city with his family told Fox News he was next door when it suddenly sounded like a tornado or earthquake.

“It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life,” he said.

He added that he believed much of the building was occupied.

He estimated that the collapse occurred at about 1:20 a.m.

Joel Franco, a Miami-based freelance journalist, was live-tweeting from the scene. He noted that an urban search-and-rescue truck was at the scene. He posted another photo that he said showed about a dozen people who were rescued. Two were embracing. He posted, “This is tough to document.”

“I did see some family members being rescued by a crane from the Miami-Dade Fire Department,” he said.

The building is one block away from where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are leasing a condominium, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue set up a family reunification center nearby, and asked anyone who has family members who are unaccounted for or are safe to call 305-614-1819.

