Apr 13, 2020
WASHINGTON DC – In a stunning turn of events, Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained in an interview on live XM radio, that the Coronavirus Task Force has, effectively, dumped the Bill Gates/CDC/WHO predictive contagion model, and is now working with the real data.
He explained on the Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, that given the new data, businesses will begin to re-open as early as May, others in June.
This runs contrary to the out-and-out fear-mongering of Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates who have made a media tour, threatening the public that businesses may not re-open for six months to a year, or until and unless governments purchase their conveniently patented, big-pharma vaccination.
Full article at: https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/maj…
4 thoughts on “Surgeon General Jerome Adams DROPS Gates/CDC/WHO model!!!”
More smoke and mirrors
Why May and June for businesses to open? Is that when the fed is done looting all the people’s assets? Is that when 5G will be completely rolled out?
Is that when the digital currency will take effect?
And another thing …what took the surgeon general so long to figure out we were in a simulation…..or as sec of state said “we’re in a live exercise here’
What happens to those dirt bags now …gates and fauci?
Demand prosecutions, what else?
Bill Gates, go to hell.