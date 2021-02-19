Surveillance video captures a terrifying armed robbery

WARNING:Graphic Video. Surveillance video captured a terrifying armed robbery that left Vallejo store owner Marc Quidit wounded in critical condition last night.His wife says the father of 3 works 11 hrs a day to support his family. She thinks criminals see Asians as easy targets pic.twitter.com/MYgLmAfJFb
— Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) February 18, 2021
Criminals see everyone as an easy target , especially when you act like one
Nice try on your Asian vulnerability , sorry that’s not going to play with me , the fact they said this proves they feel a certain way but won’t take any pro active move to protect yourself
Your here in the US ? Go buy a dam gun and support the country and ways of life here
Next time a jackass pulls this shit
Light his ass up
Welcome to America (USA in particular)
Quit acting like you live in communist China
Point well taken, EOTS. To not be armed up is to be insane, and with a death-wish.
.
Absolutely
Guns are like spiders ( in my world)
I’m never further than 8’ from one
That is , if it ain’t on my hip already
This is what was spawned by the entertainment industry, when it gave crime glamor. And also spawned by those who pit one race against another to keep the spotlight off themselves. This was no case of Les Miserable, where hunger forces theft; this was ugly cruelty seeing what it could get from an innocent man, with killing as its method.
.
Agreed
That said
I hope he survives
And goes out and gets some self defense for him and his family and comes to terms with using it when the time comes