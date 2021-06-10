Survivor Of Mao’s China Stuns School Board With Chilling Warning About Critical Race Theory

A Chinese woman who suffered under the brutal Communist Chinese regime of Mao Tse-Tung vehemently denounced Loudoun County’s School board in Virginia for its championing of Critical Race Theory, charging, “All of this seems very familiar … the only difference is they used class instead of race. … This is, indeed, the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution.”

Given one minute to speak, the Chinese woman wasted no time getting to the point, asserting, “I’ve been very alarmed by what’s going on in our schools. You are now training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in Mao’s China, all of this seems very familiar. The Communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people; the only difference is they used class instead of race.”

“During the Cultural Revolution, I witnessed students and teachers turn against each other,” she recalled. “We changed school names to be politically correct. We were taught to denounce our heritage. The Red Guards destroyed anything that is not Communist: old statues, books, and anything else.”

She pointed out that in China during the Cultural Revolution, students were also encouraged to report on each other: “We were also encouraged to report on each other, just like the Student Equity Ambassador program and the Bias Reporting System.”

She concluded, “This is, indeed, the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. The Critical Race Theory has its roots in cultural Marxism. It should have no place in our schools.”

WTOP reported on June 3 that Loudoun County parents had filed suit in federal court against the Loudoun County School Board, claiming that school leaders were violating students’ free speech right.

The lawsuit aims to do away with the school system’s “Student Equity Ambassador Program” and “Bias Reporting System,” both of which encourage students to observe and discuss incidents of racist behavior in their school communities. Under the ambassador program, schools select a handful of students who meet with principals and other school leaders to discuss such incidents, while the reporting system urges students to anonymously report observations using a form online.

The Guardian explained of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, which began in May 1966:

… the Cultural Revolution crippled the economy, ruined millions of lives and thrust China into 10 years of turmoil, bloodshed, hunger and stagnation. Chinese students sprung (sic) into action, setting up Red Guard divisions in classrooms and campuses across the country. By August 1966 – so-called Red August – the mayhem was in full swing as Mao’s allies urged Red Guards to destroy the “four olds” – old ideas, old customs, old habits and old culture. Schools and universities were closed and churches, shrines, libraries, shops and private homes ransacked or destroyed as the assault on “feudal” traditions began. … Historians believe somewhere between 500,000 and two million people lost their lives as a result of the Cultural Revolution.

Mao had published a letter indicting some Communist Party leaders on May 16, 1966. On May 25, philosophy professor Nie Yuanzi put up a propaganda sheet denouncing the university president and other administration figures, which triggered a chain reaction, as research attorney James David Banker noted.

He added, “That chain reaction was accelerated by ‘working groups’ of ideologues sent to administer schools. Under their tenure, schools became centers of activism rather than learning. Students were encouraged to create big-character posters exposing their own teachers, officials, and even parents.”

