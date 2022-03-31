Suspect allegedly stabbed police officer after he pet dog aggressively, Las Vegas police say


FOX5 Las Vegas
Mar 29, 2022Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man after a deadly stabbing of an off-duty police officer along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

One thought on "Suspect allegedly stabbed police officer after he pet dog aggressively, Las Vegas police say

  1. first of all..he didn’t know it was a cop(not that it matters) , and second… leave your hands off my family

    i dont believe the pig was just petting this mans dog ..not for 1 second
    he most likely deserved everything he got.. did he ask first ? highly doubt it , cops do whatever they want and dont ask permission because they have been told and proven that they have more rights than anyone else , so this is the behavior we get
    oh and what would happen to anyone roughing up a cop dog? ..shot is what happens

    so call this one even for now , let the man go ..he’s served his community with a valuable lesson
    leave other peoples belongings and families alone or get what you deserve .. yeah that especially means your blue suit gang members too

    Reply

