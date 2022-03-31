Posted: March 31, 2022 Categories: Videos Suspect allegedly stabbed police officer after he pet dog aggressively, Las Vegas police say FOX5 Las Vegas Mar 29, 2022 • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man after a deadly stabbing of an off-duty police officer along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night. Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Suspect allegedly stabbed police officer after he pet dog aggressively, Las Vegas police say”
first of all..he didn’t know it was a cop(not that it matters) , and second… leave your hands off my family
i dont believe the pig was just petting this mans dog ..not for 1 second
he most likely deserved everything he got.. did he ask first ? highly doubt it , cops do whatever they want and dont ask permission because they have been told and proven that they have more rights than anyone else , so this is the behavior we get
oh and what would happen to anyone roughing up a cop dog? ..shot is what happens
so call this one even for now , let the man go ..he’s served his community with a valuable lesson
leave other peoples belongings and families alone or get what you deserve .. yeah that especially means your blue suit gang members too