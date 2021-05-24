Suspect Kevin Dawkins, 36, Arrested In Mass Shooting At Fairfield Township, NJ House Party; ‘Not A Random Act Of Violence’ Attorney General Says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed and a dozen others were wounded in a mass shooting at a New Jersey house party over the weekend.

Gun fire seemed to come from out of nowhere during a birthday party at a home in Fairfield Township on Saturday night, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

“They said the fire was coming from the woods. Then, when they went to run to their cars… it seemed like fire was coming that way. This was something set up, like they trapped them in that yard,” said John Fuqua, who was at the party.

Witnesses said they heard some 30 shots as partygoers were panicking, trying to to escape the hail of bullets. They said some jumped over people who were already hit.

“This was not a random act of violence. This was a targeted attack,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Police said the victims are between the ages of 19 and 35. But they would not speculate whether the shooting was the work of gangs.

“One individual has been arrested and we fully anticipate the possibility of additional arrests as this case progresses,” Grewal said.

New Jersey State Police announced they arrested and charged Kevin Dawkins, 36, in connection to the mass shooting.

“Over the coming days, we’re going have a lot of pieces to put back together. This isn’t the first time, we’ve had a lot of violence in our community,” said Melissa Helmbrecht, founder of Hope Loft.

“This ain’t the best of what we are. This is an example of a black cloud that’s over us right now by a handful of bad apples. But we have to change that,” Fuqua said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the shooting once again focuses on the need to stop gun violence.

“We are at the point where this kind of horrific scene is almost part of our daily lives. It has become commonplace,” Murphy said. “If there is one thing we can never normalize, it is senseless gun violence.”

Dawkins is facing weapons charges. The District Attorney said the charges could be upgraded.

