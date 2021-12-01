A total of four students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore enrolled at the school, is in police custody after he allegedly fired more than 30 shots from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.
Evidence recovered from the crime scene suggests “this was not just an impulsive act,” noted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald during a Wednesday news conference.
Additional charges may be leveled against the 15-year-old.
BREAKING: 15-year-old suspect for the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan will be charged as an adult for counts including first-degree murder and terrorism causing death https://t.co/UBAj46j5cj pic.twitter.com/SnAcJ6pNDh
— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 1, 2021
Ethan Crumbley, only 15, is identified as the accused shooter who killed four classmates at a Michigan high school. He had posted on Instagram just days ago a photo of his father’s gun, pretending it was his. Yet this didn’t raise any red flags? Sirens should have been blaring. pic.twitter.com/ySLdrdgPuq
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 1, 2021
The 15-year–old also posted footage of him firing the gun prior to the Tuesday shooting. While some reports have claimed that Crumbley was bullied prior to the incident, authorities have not determined a motive and the teenage suspect was not cooperative with authorities upon arrest.
If convicted, Crumbley faces up to life imprisonment.
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/suspected-michigan-school-shooter-to-be-charged-with-terrorism-four-counts-of-murder-1091182898.html