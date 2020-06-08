Suspicious Mystery Grows Debating Obama’s Tweeted Photo of George Floyd NINE DAYS Before His Death

True Pundit

President Barack Obama’s foundation seemingly and mysteriously posted a photo of George Floyd nine days before his death with the message: “This Is America.”

Original Tweet from May 16th is below; Floyd died on May 25th:

#GraduateTogether #ClassOf2020, are you ready to lead in your community? Join us at https://t.co/aGSLPSV4Fe. — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 17, 2020

Screen Shot below, before the video analysis, also below:

This may be the most important thing I've ever tweeted, can anyone explain how the image may have been changed after May 17? Please retweet this as much as possible if anyone knows how to change an image in a past tweet please tell mehttps://t.co/3oZe5XQLJT pic.twitter.com/QXcrJbKSzj — CrowdsourcetheTruth (@csthetruth) June 7, 2020

True Pundit