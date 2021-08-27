"There will come a time…" pic.twitter.com/HGzajqpkZf
— 404_Not_Found (@4_04_Not_Found) August 26, 2021
Posted: August 27, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
"There will come a time…" pic.twitter.com/HGzajqpkZf
— 404_Not_Found (@4_04_Not_Found) August 26, 2021
3 thoughts on “Sweet greetings for Trudeau”
Giving one up for the freak…
Nice, wonder how many enforcers are willing to start dying for all these NWO sell out scum..!
Amazing he thinks he can walk among his Subjects
Good to see some real words thrown at him
Imagine Creepy Joe doing this? Hmmmm…. He’d have to do it in his basement on Zoom…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
And love the dog barking…. that dog may be the only reason those body guards didn’t take it out on the protesters. Next time they need to bring a Fila Brasiliera with them (that were bred to HUNT HUMANS….runaway slaves, that is).