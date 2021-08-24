Aug 23, 2021
Sweet Sweet Connie Hamzy, famous rock star groupie from Little Rock, Arkansas, who claims to have slept with more than 600 rock stars, roadies and security personnel has passed away at 66! Known for providing oral pleasure to any rock band that came through town, Connie has a resume filled with names such as Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss of KISS, John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN, Keith Moon of THE WHO, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of RUSH, Rick Nielsen of CHEAP TRICK, David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen of VAN HALEN, Peter Frampton, Alice Cooper, Don Brewer of GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, the complete ZZ TOP band and a whole host of others. Rest in Peace, Sweet, Sweet Connie.
7 thoughts on “SWEET, SWEET CONNIE HAMZY Famous Rock Groupie Dead at 66 (Gene Simmons Paul Stanley David Lee Roth)”
