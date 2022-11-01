Swiss study shows heart injury in all mRNA COVID jab recipients, myocarditis in 3%

LifeSiteNews

(The Daily Sceptic) — New evidence has emerged that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are routinely injuring the hearts of all vaccine recipients, raising further questions about their safety and their role in the recent elevated levels of heart-related deaths.

The latest evidence comes in a study from Switzerland, which found elevated troponin levels – indicating heart injury – across all vaccinated people, with 2.8 percent showing levels associated with subclinical myocarditis.

The official line on elevated heart injuries and deaths, where they are acknowledged, is that they are most likely caused by the virus as a post-COVID condition rather than the vaccines.

However, expert group HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team) has pointed to Australia as a “control group” on this question. HART noted that even though Australia had not had significant COVID (only 30,000 reported infections and 910 deaths) prior to mid-2021, it still saw a trend in excess non-COVID deaths beginning in June 2021 (see below). HART noted that Australia “did not have prior COVID as a reason for seeing this rise in mortality and hospital pressure from spring 2021.” Instead, “the results from this control group indicate that the cause of this rise in deaths, particularly in young people, must be something in common with Australia, Europe, and the USA.”

