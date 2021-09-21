Posted: September 21, 2021 Categories: Videos Switzerland people are protesting at Rothschild’s castle https://twitter.com/AreYouAwaQe/status/1440067767609085952 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “Switzerland people are protesting at Rothschild’s castle”
Screw protesting. The fools should throw thousands of Molotov cocktails and burn Satans lair down already.
And not a peep about it in the news. Not even so much as an anti-Semitic story on it.
The Rothschilds would never allow anyone to reveal themselves in the media spotlight whether it be negative or positive for their image. It goes against their Satanic principles. They have to be hiding behind the scenes in the shadows, manipulating everyone and everything like the evil demons that they are.
Funny how those water cannons are ready to go, up and running in a flash. Guess they anticipate peasants at the gate.
.
Amazing that such a “prestigious” family like the Rothschilds would feel the need to invest in water cannons.
(Sarcasm)
Eventually their heads MUST roll or be stretched at the very least! All of this protesting is a weak excuse for “doing something” as it actually achieves sweet f*ck all other than entertaining these sick f*cks because of how ineffectual it all is. I still wake up every day waiting to hear the REAL news we all want to hear if you get my drift 😉
Come on, people! Enough with the pointless protesting, already.
Storm the castle, get rid of anyone who stands in your way. The world is OURS, not theirs!
Burn the mf down.