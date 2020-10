‘Syndemic’ COVID-20 needs ‘Social Vaccine’ as global food shortage begins





October 19, 2020

As countries are furiously stocking food in anticipation of global food shortages, ‘experts’ are now calling COVID-19 a Syndemic “COVID-20,” requiring a ‘social vaccine’ comprising Universal Basic Income & nutrition, free education, huge dietary changes. The technocrats will stop at nothing, including engineered food shortages, to push their Great Reset into global communism and transhumanism. Christian breaks it down.