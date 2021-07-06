Syria: US Stealing Grain and Oil, Building Up Military Bases – Turkey Guilty of War Crimes

Anti-War – by Rick Rozoff

In the latest of what have become regular reports on the subject, the Syrian Arab News Agency provides a detailed account of the American military forces illegally occupying part of the country continuing to loot grain and oil from the nation.

(Spelling of the relevant locations is that of the Syrian agency.)

It was reported that 45 U.S. vehicles departed the town of Rmelan in the northeast province of Hasaka (the al-Hasakah Governorate) loaded with stolen wheat and oil, “in parallel with bringing equipment and logistical material to support their bases in the province.” The amount of vehicles bringing arms and supplies to the military base was reported to be 27.

The same source notes that on July 3 the U.S. military moved 37 tankers full of stolen Syrian oil and several more trucks and refrigerator vehicles from the al-Jazeera region through the unauthorized al-Walid crossing used by the U.S. to smuggle grain and oil into Iraq. Such convoys are ordinarily escorted by armored vehicles.

The Pentagon maintains an estimated 900 troops in Syria in violation of international law, many of them at a base referred to as Fort Conoco.

Washington’s NATO ally Turkey, meanwhile, continues to divert – pilfer – water from the Euphrates and Tigris Rivers, depriving Syrians of drinking water and water for irrigation, a populace which has already been afflicted with drought conditions for almost a year.

Syrian Arab News Agency reported on July 3 that over a million people in Hasaka (note the overlap of American and Turkish actions) are suffering from lack of drinking water because of Turkey and its mercenary allies cutting off supplies to the governorate.

After capturing the city of Ras al-Ayn, Turkish troops confiscated the Allouk water station and cut off all water to the city of Hasaka and dozens of nearby towns and villages. These gross violations of international humanitarian law continue in the face of “the silence of international organizations and bodies towards a war crime as described by international conventions.”

Anti-War