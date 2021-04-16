Taiwan Shuts Down Farms to Build More iPhones – Destruction of Food Supply

Apr 14, 2021

In the latest blow to global food production, Taiwan is diverting water from rice farms to semiconductor factories to keep the iPhones & car chips flowing. “The Taiwanese public appears to have decided that rice farming is less important, both for the island and the world, than semiconductors.” Only a system run by technocrats could value global cellphone production over local food security. Christian from the Ice Age Farmer broadcast breaks it down. FULL SHOW NOTES: