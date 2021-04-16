Taiwan Shuts Down Farms to Build More iPhones – Destruction of Food Supply


Ice Age Farmer
Apr 14, 2021
In the latest blow to global food production, Taiwan is diverting water from rice farms to semiconductor factories to keep the iPhones & car chips flowing. “The Taiwanese public appears to have decided that rice farming is less important, both for the island and the world, than semiconductors.” Only a system run by technocrats could value global cellphone production over local food security. Christian from the Ice Age Farmer broadcast breaks it down. FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/…

