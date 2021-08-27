Taliban flaunt weapons, dollars after US, IMF freeze funds amidst Afghan turmoil





Aug 18, 2021

As the US and IMF suspended Afghanistan’s access to funds, Taliban showcased their military gains. Videos show Taliban men flaunting weapons & dollars seized from Afghan forces. The captured equipment include a variety of rifles, pistols & some expensive weapons. In another video, a member of the islamic group is seen parading seized US dollars. On Wednesday, IMF blocked Afghanistan’s access to emergency reserve worth USD 460 million. IMF’s decision to block funds followed pressure from the Biden administration. Taliban, the new rulers of Afghanistan, took Kabul under control on August 15, 2021. Its pace of seizing trade routes, overtaking border crossings has sent shockwaves across globe.