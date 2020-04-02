Target, Walmart, Costco ordered to stop in-person sales of nonessential items in Vermont

Fox 17

MONTPELIER, Vt. ( ) – Big box retailers like Target, Walmart and Costco are being ordered to stop in-person sales of nonessential items in some areas.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott added this to his amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Such nonessential items, as detailed by the state, include things like beauty supplies, arts and crafts, clothes, electronics and more.

Rather, according to The Agency of Commerce and Community Development, these stores are being asked to stick to items like food, pharmacy and beverages.

As of Tuesday, 32 states and the District of Columbia had implemented some form of stay-at-home order to enforce social distancing and help slow the .

Tennessee is under a “Safer at Home” order which encourages, but does not mandate, people to stay home.

