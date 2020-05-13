Teachers want kids disinfected at school gates amid fears of enforcing social distancing

The Mirror – by Danya Bazaraa

Teachers have suggested spraying pupils with disinfectant at the school gates amid fears of how to enforce social distancing rules among young children.

Primary school students could start returning to school in England from June 1 – but the majority of secondary school pupils will not attend class until September at the earliest.

Boris Johnson said the start of June was the earliest possible date to consider the phased reopening of schools, beginning with some of the youngest pupils in reception classes, year one and year six.

But even this staggered approach caused alarm, with the leader of the largest teaching union calling it “reckless”.

Blasting the plans, Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, suggested we should follow schools in China and South Korea where ‘children stand outside the school gates and are sprayed front and back with disinfectant’.

And another union raised concerns about how social distancing can be managed with younger children.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/teachers-want-kids-disinfected-school-22007383.amp