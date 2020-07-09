Tear gas flies at Belgrade’s mass protest as Serbia descends into second night of clashes


RT
Jul 9, 2020
Belgrade have seen more violence as protests continues for the second consecutive night. A protest against new COVID-19 lockdown swiftly turned into attempt to storm the parliament and fights with the police.

2 thoughts on “Tear gas flies at Belgrade’s mass protest as Serbia descends into second night of clashes

  2. repeat of worldwide communist revolutions of the 60s only this time for the money if we don’t neutralise these chaos wizards

