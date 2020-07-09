Jul 9, 2020
Belgrade have seen more violence as protests continues for the second consecutive night. A protest against new COVID-19 lockdown swiftly turned into attempt to storm the parliament and fights with the police.
2 thoughts on “Tear gas flies at Belgrade’s mass protest as Serbia descends into second night of clashes”
So the Serbs have had it with lock-downs. Great. But why are so many wearing masks? Strange.
repeat of worldwide communist revolutions of the 60s only this time for the money if we don’t neutralise these chaos wizards