Aug 2, 2017
Employees of a Wisconsin technology company who received a microchip implant in their hand said the experience was only a brief sting.
Three Square Market, also known as 32M, said 41 of its 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped during a “chip party” at company headquarters in River Falls on Tuesday.
One thought on “Tech company holds ‘chip party’ to implant microchips in more than 40 workers”
Doncha jus’ love that last sentence: “Many believe microchip implants will be normal in the future.” They even highlight “normal in the future,” as if to tell us, get used to it; there’s no way out; just go along with the “many.” A good thing Trenchers, not prone to being programmed, know the way out.
