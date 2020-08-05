Tech company holds ‘chip party’ to implant microchips in more than 40 workers





Aug 2, 2017

Employees of a Wisconsin technology company who received a microchip implant in their hand said the experience was only a brief sting.

Three Square Market, also known as 32M, said 41 of its 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped during a “chip party” at company headquarters in River Falls on Tuesday.