Technofascist Takeover – 6 videos to watch and share





Jun 9, 2020

I recommend 6 videos from several experts in their fields who all seem to be pointing in the same direction. They and I comment on the scamdemic, the proposed vaccines, the overthrow of our financial system & the Marxist riots. This is – without a doubt – the attempted imposition of the Technofascists’ dreamed of Digital Gulag called the 4th Industrial Revolution

References:

