Teen held for murder in Kenosha freed on bail with help from MyPillow founder, ‘Silver Spoons’ star

Washington Times – by Andrew Blake

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen facing charges for the deaths of two people shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from custody due to what a member of his defense team described as a miracle Saturday.

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and former child star Ricky Schroder helped cover the $2 million cash bail that resulted in Mr. Rittenhouse before freed on Friday, attorney L. Lin Wood confirmed.

“It can be described as a miracle,” Mr. Wood told former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon while appearing on his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast. “I believe it was an act of God,” he added.

