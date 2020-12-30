Teen mob attacks vehicle in broad daylight in Midtown Manhattan

Video caught 20-50 teenagers attacking a vehicle in Manhattan in broad daylight.

Here is a video from the driver:

Here’s another angle of the incident. I did not move the car for more than 60 seconds as they were destroying the car. Only after they broke the glass and gained access to the car did I drive one block away from them to protect my life and my 74-year-old mother pic.twitter.com/3q60DxhMYF — NYC_Kid (@maxtnyc212) December 30, 2020

Different angle. There are 3 videos. And I really wish right now I could find the names and give credit to all these people for taking these. They are amazing ppl. I’m still in shock and dealing with what happened but I want to thank all the people who took video & gave it 2 me — NYC_Kid (@maxtnyc212) December 30, 2020

These lowlifes are riding by giving the finger as I am consoling my mother who is screaming and crying and fearful for her life. These people are scum and I truly feel sorry for them. What went wrong in their life for them to end up like this — NYC_Kid (@maxtnyc212) December 30, 2020

Others caught the incident on video:

Witnessed a disturbing incident in broad daylight on 5th ave / 21st St in NYC today. About 50 young boys on bikes blocked 5th ave traffic & trashed an SUV, riders inside, jumping on the windshield. Car had medical license plates & a man & older woman inside. pic.twitter.com/33QeQc4ObC — Maria Petrova (@_MariaPetrova) December 30, 2020

#NewYorkCity

Closer view of the group in New York City attacking this motorist’s vehicle. pic.twitter.com/LaFaI7SN0Z — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 30, 2020

The driver of the car had more to say.

So I am the driver of the car. I was in it with my 74-year-old mother. Approximately 50 bicycles started going down the street. They swarmed in front of me. We’re holding onto the sides of my car for a free ride. I slow down to let them go. And idiot doing a wheelie behind me (1) — NYC_Kid (@maxtnyc212) December 30, 2020

Crashed into the back of the car when I hit the brakes. That’s what happens when you’re 6 inches behind a moving automobile. This is not the New York I grew up in. It is not the New York that I love or understand. (2) — NYC_Kid (@maxtnyc212) December 30, 2020

The police were amazing tonight. Strangers on the street were amazing tonight. The criminals tonight got away and were not caught. The police did not have the equipment they needed in their vehicles to do their job tonight. So don’t tell me defund the police. (3) — NYC_Kid (@maxtnyc212) December 30, 2020

I am all for taking money away from corrupt cops, but let’s reward the good ones that are there in the moments when you need them. When you’re 74-year-old mother is screaming in the phone to a 911 operator that I am going to be killed. When your life is on the line (4) — NYC_Kid (@maxtnyc212) December 30, 2020

