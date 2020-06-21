Ten People Shot in Minneapolis, Reports of ‘100 People Fighting With Various Weapons’

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Ten were shot in Minneapolis after midnight on Sunday morning and there were reports of up to 100 people brawling using “various weapons” in the area.

Minneapolis has been severely under policed since the rioting began, as politicians and media continue to cause hostility towards law enforcement.

** SHOOTING UPDATE **

10 people at area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. All are alive with various severity levels of injuries. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

Blood on the ground after a 7 were hit in a shooting in Uptown, Minneapolis just now:pic.twitter.com/3nqiZmUOcU — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hooten tweeted a video of blood on the ground following the shooting and reported that there are “one hundred people fighting with various weapons.”

Moments ago 7 people shot, now "one hundred people are fighting with various weapons" at the same spot in Uptown, Minneapolis. https://t.co/6SiaKoAkVG — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020

https://twitter.com/FranceNews24/status/1274602736861003777

See the rest here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-least-eight-ten-people-shot-minneapolis-reports-100-people-fighting-various-weapons/