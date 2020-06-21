Ten People Shot in Minneapolis, Reports of ‘100 People Fighting With Various Weapons’

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Ten were shot in Minneapolis after midnight on Sunday morning and there were reports of up to 100 people brawling using “various weapons” in the area.

Minneapolis has been severely under policed since the rioting began, as politicians and media continue to cause hostility towards law enforcement.

Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hooten tweeted a video of blood on the ground following the shooting and reported that there are “one hundred people fighting with various weapons.”

https://twitter.com/FranceNews24/status/1274602736861003777

See the rest here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-least-eight-ten-people-shot-minneapolis-reports-100-people-fighting-various-weapons/

