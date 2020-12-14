Ten year study shows that UNVACCINATED are far healthier than their vaccinated peers who suffer from more respiratory infections, asthma, allergies, etc.

Natural News – by Lance D Johnson

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) refuse to conduct any study comparing the unvaccinated child to his/her peers. While HHS is legally obligated to conduct safety studies every two years and report to Congress in accordance with the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, it was admitted in a 2018 court ruling that none of these vaccine safety studies were ever conducted over a thirty year span!

This medical fraud has enabled the rise of a predatory vaccine industry and a growing number of recommended childhood vaccinations. However, as childhood vaccinations increase, the health of American children has not improved in the past thirty years and respiratory infections are rampant. Visits to the pediatrician have skyrocketed, with chronic health issues becoming a normal way of life for many. A whopping 54 percent of children and young adults in the U.S. now suffer from chronic illnesses that lead to life-long pharmaceutical prescriptions.

Ten-year study finds that unvaccinated children are healthier in several metrics and enjoy 25 times fewer pediatric visits

A new study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health finds that UNVACCINATED children are far healthier than vaccinated children. As the rate of vaccination increases, so does chronic health issues such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, respiratory infections, eczema and a host of other health problems. The study, titled, “Relative Incidence of Office Visits and cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination” shows how childhood vaccination causes an increasing number of pediatric visits and an influx of diagnoses. The research followed 3,300 pediatric patients for ten years and was conducted at Integrative Pediatric, a pediatrics practice in Oregon run by Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D.

During the study, Thomas’s pediatric practice prioritized parental decision-making and followed the informed consent doctrine of the American Medical Association. The plan allows parents to stop or delay vaccination if vaccine injuries were present. Not every child processes vaccine ingredients in the same way; conditions like eczema, developmental delay, allergies, or autoimmune conditions are typical signs that their body is unable to process the vaccines. Dr. Thomas’s practice contained the perfect mix of children who ranged from being unvaccinated to partially vaccinated to fully vaccinated per the CDC’s guidelines.

The study found that the unvaccinated child shows fewer signs of respiratory infections and fewer fevers at well-child visits. The unvaccinated child required twenty-five times LESS pediatric care over a ten year span! The CDC pushes for 70 doses of 16 vaccines on a child before they reach the age of 18. Children who received 90 to 95 percent of the CDC-recommended vaccines for their age group were about 25 times more likely to see the pediatrician than the unvaccinated group.

Vaccinated children (with a family history of autoimmune issues) suffer more compared to their unvaccinated peers

An important feature of this study was Dr. Yehuda Shoenfeld’s work, which singled out a predisposition to vaccine injury called autoimmune syndrome induced by adjuvants. If there is family history of autoimmunity, children who get vaccinated are more likely to suffer from ear infections, asthma, allergies and skin rashes, when compared to the unvaccinated who also share the same family history of autoimmune issues. The aluminum adjuvant and the other various chemicals in the vaccine may turn on the genes that enable autoimmune issues. Family history of disease is important in determining whether vaccines should be used in the child.

Vaccinated children up to six times more likely to suffer from anemia, allergies, sinusitis and asthma

The most concerning aspect of the study was the rise in chronic health issues among the vaccinated children. The vaccinated children were three to six times more likely to wind up in the pediatrician’s office to treat anemia, allergies, sinusitis and asthma. The vaccinated were also 70 percent more likely to suffer from various respiratory infections compared to the unvaccinated. Do the vaccines weaken overall immunity and make children more susceptible to other infections? (Related: Vaccinated children face a 3,000% increase in allergic rhinitis.)

No ADHD in the unvaccinated

There was absolutely no ADHD in the unvaccinated children, but as vaccination uptake increased, ADHD and behavioral issues increased. Thomas’s practice halted vaccination when signs of ADHD were prevalent, which is why his practice saw roughly half the rate of ADHD overall, when compared to the general population.

Vaccine-preventable illnesses were not prevalent in the vaccinated or the unvaccinated

Strangely, a quarter percent of the vaccinated were diagnosed with infections that the vaccines were supposed to prevent, including chicken pox or whooping cough. A slight uptick in chicken pox and whooping cough was observed in the unvaccinated, but they all recovered and gained lifelong immunity to the infections. Predictably, there were no cases of measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, hepatitis, or any other vaccine targeted infection for the children who were vaccinated. Surprisingly, there were also NO CASES of these infections in the unvaccinated during the entire 10.5-year study period. This brings up the question: Are the vaccines even necessary, or do they impose a burden of unnecessary harm to children?

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

MDPI.com

NaturalNews.com

HealthImpactNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-13-unvaccinated-children-are-healthier-than-vaccinated-peers.html