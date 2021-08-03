Aug 2, 2021
Landscaper Louis Vertentes is devastated and desperate after a court in the Rhode Island capital of Providence on Monday ordered his eviction following the end of the federal moratorium over the weekend.
3 thoughts on “Tenant devastated and anguished by eviction order”
I would love just five minutes with that fat, disgusting, son of a bitch lawyer. I would beat that bastard to a bloody pulp.
This story will be played out thousands if not millions of times in days to come. The greedy landlord wouldn’t even work with him. I curse that evil sob. May he feel the despair ten times over what this man is going through.
The problem is so much bigger than uncooperative landlords. There haven’t been decent wages for so many decades, as the cost of living keeps rising and rising, and as the 1% continue to steal and impoverish . And Blackstone breathing down everyone’s neck: “You own that? Give it here!!” The 1% stealing everything: grand prerequisite to full-blown global communism. Good thing we’re steppin’ out in front. Can’t happen soon enough. So much frikkin’ suffering. With The Bill of Rights in place there would be no place for the carrying on with such shenanigans.
