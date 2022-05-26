Posted: May 26, 2022 Categories: Videos Tennessee Passes Law Declaring Anti-Zionism Is Antisemitism chad chaddington May 26th, 2022 Soon it will be totally illegal in the United States to question the Holocaust which is what this is leading up to, mark my words. Sources: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/us-news/new-tennessee-law-recognizes-anti-zionism-as-antisemitism/2022/05/26/ https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definitions-charters/working-definition-antisemitism https://www.timesofisrael.com/a-new-israeli-film-tackles-the-taboo-did-six-million-jews-die-in-the-holocaust/ https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/David_Irving_v_Penguin_Books_and_Deborah_Lipstadt/VI https://archive.ph/d260 https://archive.ph/gbhCo#selection-1267.0-1267.241 https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hres1125/text/eh https://www.jns.org/opinion/its-time-to-stop-counting-jews-in-the-cabinet/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Rassinier#Wartime_years Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet