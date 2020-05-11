Tennessee Police Arrest Citizen Who Escaped Forced COVID-19 Detention Camp…

The Last Refuge – by Sundance

Comrades, some readers might not be aware the Ministry of COVID compliance has set up quarantine camps, detention facilities in various areas. Formerly free citizens who test positive for COVID-19 are forcibly taken to the quarantine camps and held under guard.

Last week one of the non-compliant captives demanded his freedom; he climbed the fence and escaped detention. After a manhunt in Tennessee the subversive citizen was recaptured, arrested and brought back to the detention facility…. Alarmed yet?

TENNESSEE – A coronavirus patient was arrested Thursday after prosecutors said he jumped a fence and fled the Nashville Fairgrounds, where health officials are using enforceable quarantines in an attempt to control an outbreak at an emergency homeless shelter. This appears to be the first case in Nashville of police making an arrest to enforce coronavirus restrictions enacted by the local government.

[…] According to an arrest affidavit, a 39-year-old man was taken to the Nashville Fairgrounds on Monday and placed under quarantine by the Metro Nashville Public Health Department because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials told the man he could not leave until he was cleared, but on Thursday he jumped a fence and headed north on Nolensville Road, the affidavit states. He was stopped and arrested by Metro Nashville Parks police by a city cemetery nearly two miles from where he had been quarantined. Metro Parks has charged the man with a single count of escape from a penal institution. (read more)

As you can see from this example, the Tennessee Ministry of COVID Compliance cares about the health of its compliant citizens. Authorities empowered by the Ministry will actively hunt down subversive citizens and forcibly detain them in the ongoing effort to build a new society where compliance will always provide the security you seek.

If wrong-thoughts or requests for arbitrary freedom continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry to take enhanced enforcement action. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest and re-education facilities are costly to maintain.

Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society. The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the rules of our new society. We will continue to reward good citizenship status with enhanced tax credits and social benefits allowing greater access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in our favor.

A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.

Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.

