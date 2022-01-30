Tense exchange between CBP agents and Chief Ortiz in Laredo

NEW: Tense exchange between @CBP agents & @USBPChief today in Laredo—Chief Ortiz says they signed up for this job. Agent says, “For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing… Good men are doing nothing. You’re allowing illegal aliens to be dropped off in communities…” pic.twitter.com/hITyachCIH

— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 29, 2022