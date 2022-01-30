NEW: Tense exchange between @CBP agents & @USBPChief today in Laredo—Chief Ortiz says they signed up for this job. Agent says, “For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing… Good men are doing nothing. You’re allowing illegal aliens to be dropped off in communities…” pic.twitter.com/hITyachCIH
— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 29, 2022
Posted: January 29, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Tense exchange between CBP agents and Chief Ortiz in Laredo”
They’re ALL guilty, bar none, and they’re arguing with each other over who’s the useful idiot. They should form a circular firing squad and save US some valuable ammo.
Love it