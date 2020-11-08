Tentacles of SERCO Strangle America

We stand corrected. We have reported that we are fighting the Second American Revolution. But our continuing research shows us that this is not the case. It appears that the first American Revolutionary War was never won, and we are still under British rule, in ways more sinister than the average person is aware.

It all started in our research of the Senior Executive Service. We showed you how this unconstitutional shadow government is highly organized and well paid. Its members are positioned within our civil service bureaucracies to overthrow the Republic in plain sight and establish itself as the governing body of Marxist globalists whose SES members work daily to thwart the will of the people, ignore and bastardize the rule of law, and destroy the Republic from within.

We call Senior Executive Service Obama’s Army.

SES is the shadow government.

We gave you research tools so that you could name these individuals specifically and expose their bureaucratic spider holes.

We thought the story was over until we started researching a group that lands most of the government’s contracts thanks to its close relationship to Senior Executive Service. Together – SES and SERCO – operate the United States government with the purpose of destroying our nation and giving our country away to the Queen of England.

Citizens of the world, not just Americans, are still subjects of the British Monarchy.

Let us explain why.

This video below will give you an overview before diving into the article:

British Crown and British East India Company Rule America

The British Crown and the British East India Company have never left America, and in fact, they have a stranglehold on the U. S. economy that is a death grip. The Bank of England, the City of London, and ultimately the British Monarchy – Queen Elizabeth II, own and control U. S. data management, corporate banking, resources of gas, uranium, gold, and many strategic resources and systems in the United States.

This system, called SERCO, is widely known and many researchers and authors precede us in their reporting; however, it is our intent in this series of articles and videos to show the specific rat lines that make Senior Executive Services and SERCO the evilest system in the world. We will be showing you the big picture of SERCO in this series.

In subsequent articles, posts, and videos, we will show you the connections of named SES agents who make sure that SERCO controls the systems and services of the United States government.

We will show you how Serco is not only an enemy of the United States, but an enemy of countries and people around the world. In the end, we hope you conclude, as have we, that the British Monarch has no place in the United States government and any of its services. The cozy relationship that Serco has with SES must be eliminated and laws be written to prevent this quiet overthrow of the Republic by SES and Serco.

For example, did you know that the U. S. Patent Office is controlled by Serco? That’s right, a BRITISH based company controls the creative efforts of American entrepreneurs and creators. Serco was the company awarded the Obamacare data management system that cost America’s over $2 billion.

SES employees in charge of selecting contracts for this lucrative data management system didn’t find U.S. based companies to do the work. Instead they cherry-pick their buddies at British owned and controlled Serco to deliver Obamacare management.

The American corporate mechanism for the continued enrichment of the British Crown is the same one used for the corporate sell-out of the American Republic – corporate lobbyists controlling Congress, corporate pay-to-play through the executive branch (such as Hillary’s Department of State), and the Senior Executive Service to maintain the bureaucratic status quo, selling out to global corporatism at every turn with no bid contracts and cronyism.

Read the rest here: https://aim4truth.org/2018/04/11/tentacles-of-serco-strangle-america/