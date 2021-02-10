Nov 12, 2006
Do you have feelings of inadequacy? Do you suffer from shyness? Do you sometimes wish you were more assertive? If you answered yes to any of these questions, ask your doctor or pharmacist about Tequila®.
6 thoughts on “Tequila”
OMG! That’s so funny!
Thanks for the laugh, Hal! 😀
All I’m saying is I can relate….haven’t touched the stuff in 30 years LOL
Ha!! And it’s sold over-the-counter!! Thanks, Hal. Good thing we can laugh in the midst of all that’s happening to us. Here’s another perspective on it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3zkkLckeyM
.
🙂
I have to laugh!
Nope. For me it’s Kaluah (from Mexico) and FireBall (from Cananda)…. and add milk (White American/Canadian/Mexican…..Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahha! Forget the white Russian…no vodka)