Terrifying Viral Videos of Shaking After COVID-19 Vaccines Are Not What They Seem

Science Alert

The footage is concerning, even alarming. In a number of videos posted online and already viewed millions of times on social media, two separate American women appear to experience bouts of tremors and involuntary body movements.

There is no direct connection between the women, except both had received COVID-19 vaccines shortly before their symptoms appeared, a fact some have linked to the appearance of these tremors. But scientists say there is another valid explanation for what we see in the footage.

While there’s absolutely no suggestion that anyone is faking these symptoms, researchers think it’s not the contents of the COVID-19 vaccines causing the shaking and convulsions.

Instead, it’s possible that these viral videos depict a rare and little-understood medical condition called functional neurological disorder (FND) – a neuropsychiatric disorder thought to be triggered by a range of stimuli, including physical or emotional events, injuries, medical procedures, and sometimes even the act of getting a needle injected.

Read the rest here: https://www.sciencealert.com/videos-of-severe-reactions-to-covid-19-vaccines-aren-t-what-they-seem-scientists-say