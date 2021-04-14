Texas Bill Will Label Parents Getting Sex Change Hormones and Surgeries for Their Children as Child Abuse

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks
A new bill in Texas seeks to protect children from getting sex change procedures that they may regret later in life by criminalizing parents who do so.
Obtaining these treatments for children would be considered child abuse under the legislation.
The Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs held a hearing over the bill on Monday.
“Children are unable to give informed consent. This bill gives children a chance to get to adulthood with intact bodies,” Republican Executive Committee Member Jill Glover testified.
SB1646 would prohibit parents from “administering or supplying, or consenting to or assisting in the administering or supplying of puberty suppression prescription drug or cross-sex hormone to a child, other than an intersex child, for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment.”
The bill, if passed, will also remove children from the care of people enabling or forcing hormone treatment and sex change surgeries.
“Parents who break the proposed law would be in violation of the state’s Family Code, which would trigger a Child Protective Investigation, resulting in the possible removal of the child from their home, according to Perry’s office. Doctors who perform sex change treatments would also be accused of child abuse, which would trigger a license investigation by the Texas Medical Board,” KVUE reports.
The bill will characterize hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and puberty blockers as child abuse.
The left is on a rampage over the bill, carefully claiming in articles that the bill would deny healthcare for trans children — when in reality it would only force them to wait until they are adults to make life altering decisions.
The bill is one of many seeking to protect children from the controversial treatments across the nation. Last month, the Arkansas state legislature passed the first-ever ban on transgender surgeries, puberty blockers, and HRTs for minors. There are at least 17 other states considering similar laws
6 thoughts on “Texas Bill Will Label Parents Getting Sex Change Hormones and Surgeries for Their Children as Child Abuse”
Even though we don’t need no stinkin’ bill to tell us right from wrong, I still took some delight from this headline in seeing the heat placed where it belongs: on stupid and spineless parents. It takes a special kind of stupid for an adult to do this to a child, and I’d say, it comes with a good dose of sadism. Can they not see the torture the child is being put through and likely will continue to be put through for many years ahead?!! Yeah, I recognize the parents are victims of ongoing ruthless programming and brainwashing, but in being unable to think this through, they deliver their children to all manner of suffering. I’ve even witnessed some parents who take this step because it seems utterly cool and shows how “progressive” they are. That’s the worst to witness because it’s the chronically immature managing the innocents who haven’t yet had the chance to fully mature. CHILD ABUSE, INDEED!!!
.
while you’re legislating child abuse please include vaccination and circumcision
And kiddie porn.
And (some anyway) public schooling… As I say on here often: HOME SCHOOL, DAMMIT! Real home school, not just ‘virtual learning’ crapola! Especially if they use critical race theory and other “woke” garbage!
Of course these DeAngelo type woke idiots think they are just harming white kids. Don’t these idiocrats realize at some point it will also harm black, Asian, Hispanic, Native, PoC kids? Don’t these abusers realize that kharma is a bee-otch?
I was going to add public schooling to the list as well
yes galen, most definitely!
Are they gonna turn this into a roe v wade thing? I can’t see them bringing it up to protect children. Only to exploit and abuse them. Call me a naysayer but these be devils and I wouldn’t be surprised. Would you?