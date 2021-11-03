Texas Father Who Lost 16-Year-Old Son to the Pfizer Vaccine
"My government lied to me" pic.twitter.com/g6LTowkZeW
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 3, 2021
Posted: November 3, 2021
7 thoughts on “Texas Father Who Lost 16-Year-Old Son to the Pfizer Vaccine”
Okay, I know he believed the lies, but this is gut-wrenching. I hate what they’re doing to the people of the world!!!!!!
Agreed.
A tough awakening indeed
“my government lied to me”
Again…………………………….(endlessly)
and i just keep buying their shit !
I see stupid people
government has always been lying to you , you were just too brainwashed to tell, and when people tried to wake you up, you labeled them as freaks , liars and so many other ugly things
ok now i want to knw what this man is going to do with this anger, is he going to curl up as a ball on the floor ? or is he going to be someone’s worst deserving enemy ?
Yeah, so now, beyond warning others, will he join the fight? We’ll see. But maybe we won’t.
half his battle was admitting to himself that the jab killed him, and not making up some bullshit to cover for it , as most will usually do ( im watching this go on right now with some i know , will not accept that those they have seen harmed , will not accept it was the death jab thats fcked up their family member or friend )
Many of us are witnessing the same thing.
