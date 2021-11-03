7 thoughts on “Texas Father Who Lost 16-Year-Old Son to the Pfizer Vaccine

  3. “my government lied to me”
    Again…………………………….(endlessly)

    and i just keep buying their shit !

    I see stupid people

    government has always been lying to you , you were just too brainwashed to tell, and when people tried to wake you up, you labeled them as freaks , liars and so many other ugly things

    ok now i want to knw what this man is going to do with this anger, is he going to curl up as a ball on the floor ? or is he going to be someone’s worst deserving enemy ?

    Reply

      1. half his battle was admitting to himself that the jab killed him, and not making up some bullshit to cover for it , as most will usually do ( im watching this go on right now with some i know , will not accept that those they have seen harmed , will not accept it was the death jab thats fcked up their family member or friend )

        Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*