Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Agreement With Mexican State to Ease Border Inspections of Trucks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an agreement with Mexican state Nuevo Leon’s Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepulveda saying that he will ease inspections of trucks crossing the border between them.

The memorandum promises increased security on the Mexican side of the border to help curb illegal immigration.

The White House blamed enhanced inspections at the Texas border for contributing to supply chain disruptions. Abbott fired back by pointing out that Joe Biden has not visited the border once since he took office 15 months ago.

“Today is a historic day, where two governors are showing how to lead on border issues,” Abbott said during a press conference with Sepulveda in Laredo.

#BREAKING: Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Nuevo León Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda sign border security agreement. pic.twitter.com/t1y3bMCGg5 — Forbes (@Forbes) April 13, 2022

To scale back the stops, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will now return to stopping random trucks on the bridge between Nuevo Leon and Texas effective immediately, according to a report from Fox News.

Abbott said that all of the other Mexican states that border Texas have contacted him for similar agreements, but so far, he has only made a deal with Nuevo Leon.

“Until those agreements are reached with those states, DPS will continue to inspect [trucks] in every state except Nuevo Leon,” Abbott said during the press conference.

Abbott defended the enhanced truck screenings by saying that “the goal all along has been to ensure that people understood the consequences of an open border, and that Texas isn’t going to tolerate it anymore.”

“Today, myself and the governor from Nuevo Leon, we’re doing something the president of the United States could have done long ago, but he does not do it,” Abbott said. “It’s going to be governors leaning away through programs like this to make sure that we will be able to do.”

The day before the press conference, Governor Abbott shipped bus loads of illegal immigrants to Washington, DC.

“They will not come down and see firsthand. If they’re not going to come down to the border, I’m going to take the border to them. We had the first busload arrive today, whether by bus or plane, Washington is going to have to respond to what we’re dealing with,” Abbott said.

