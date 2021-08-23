Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces negative COVID-19 test after Regeneron antibody treatment

Austin American-Statesman

Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter late Saturday afternoon to announce that he is now testing negative for COVID-19.

“I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott said in a video announcement posted to the social media service.

He encouraged “others who have not yet received the vaccine to consider getting one.”

The Republican leader said that his wife, first lady Cecilia Abbott, continues to test negative for the virus.

Abbott, who was fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, according to his office. His spokesperson Mark Miner said Abbott was asymptomatic but received Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment while isolating at the Governor’s Mansion.

Abbott said he will continue to quarantine per doctor’s orders while he keeps working on issues affecting Texans, “including opening infusion centers for antibody therapy treatment across the entire state of Texas.”

Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies are a treatment that helps keep those at risk for severe illness out of the hospital.

Medical experts have told the American-Statesman that the treatment must be given before symptoms worsen to the point of a patient being hospitalized. Like the vaccine, the government is offering the treatment for free, though it’s available only to those with a doctor’s referral.

https://www.statesman.com/story/news/2021/08/21/texas-governor-greg-abbott-negative-covid-test-touts-vaccine/8232044002/