Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered all government entities in the state, including school districts, to lift mask mandates by week’s end, though existing guidelines for face-coverings in schools may remain in effect through June 4.
Abbott’s executive order puts Texas at odds with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that students in schools across the United States wear masks for the 2020-2021 academic year because not all will be inoculated against the coronavirus.
Abbott said Texas was making strides against the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccinations, antibody therapeutics and voluntary health-safety practices “utilized by Texans in our communities,” leaving government mask requirements no longer necessary.
Read the rest here: https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/breaking-texas-governor-chooses-freedom-bars-mask-mandates-schools-government-entities
One thought on “Texas Governor Chooses Freedom, Bars Mask Mandates in Schools, All Government Entities”
People will lap this bs up. Texas is run by the zios, don’t ever doubt it! “The state mandate was lifted 10 weeks ago.” The state can’t mandate jack! For anyone that laps up that Texas is the place to go for freedom you best stop with your fool hardy thinking and KNOW that the state can’t mandate ANYTHING against your rights and your procedural due process of those rights written out in YOUR BILL OF RIGHTS!