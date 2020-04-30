Texas hair salon owner who defied lockdown orders to open her shop is hit with multiple restraining orders – but she refuses to shut down

Daily Mail

A Texas woman has been issued hit with multiple temporary restraining orders for keeping her hair salon open in defiance of city, county and state orders.

Shelley Luther has opened the doors of her Dallas business Salon a La Mode, since Friday, even though Gov. Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan hasn’t allowed salons to open yet.

On Friday she was hit with a cease and desist letter to close her shop, followed by a $1,000 citation. Police served her temporary restraining orders on Tuesday and yet again on Wednesday, to no avail.

On Wednesday, police were seen at the salon demanding Luther shutter her salon according to the restraining order issued by district court judge Eric Moyé, which mandates she close until March 12.

But Shelley is continuing to defy the legal action and is daring officials to arrest her.

‘I’m still here, I’m standing for your rights and Salon A La Mode is open for business,’ she said in a Facebook Live on Wednesday.

Dallas Police and local prosecutors have once again approached the Salon A La Mode to serve a temporary restraining order to close which owner Shelley Luther told them she will not comply with. The owner says she expects to be arrested soon. pic.twitter.com/YafP0fkrqz — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 29, 2020

In the Facebook clip she wears a mask and speaks with her supporters with the Open Texas anti-lockdown movement who gathered outside her business.

‘Apparently there’s a very good chance that I’m getting arrested today and I will do everything I can to keep the shop open because I’m not closing the store. If they arrest me I have someone that will keep the store open because it’s our right to keep the store open. It’s our right for those women to earn income for their families,’ she said to the crowd outside her salon Wednesday, according to CBS.

Texas is currently reopening in incremental phases.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the first phase of plans to reopen businesses across Texas where restaurants, retail shops, malls and movie theaters can open at 25 percent capacity starting Friday, but salons and barbershops must remain closed.

On Friday, April 24 Luther made headlines when she said she would open her salon even if it violated state lockdown rules designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She was hit with an $1,000 citation and Judge Clay Jenkins sent a cease and desist letter on Friday – but Luther said she still intended to be open.

See the pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8270945/Texas-hair-salon-owner-hit-restraining-order-refusing-close-down.html