Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tweeted today:
Dan Patrick
@DanPatrick
7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans
7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5
— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020
Meanwhile, also in Texas.
Oath Keepers FTW!
One thought on “Texas Lt. Governor will Pay Dallas Salon Owner Fines And Offers To Go Under House Arrest In Her Place”
I accept your plea and upon completion of your sentence, the trial regarding your previous crimes against the People’s Republic and the Bill of Rights will proceed, after which you will be sentenced accordingly.