Texas Lt. Governor will Pay Dallas Salon Owner Fines And Offers To Go Under House Arrest In Her Place

Market Watch

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tweeted today:

Dan Patrick

@DanPatrick

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, also in Texas.

Oath Keepers FTW!

