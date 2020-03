Texas National Guard troops could do door-to-door checkups around Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — Texas National Guard troops could end up going door-to-door in some Dallas neighborhoods to check on residents, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

He said Texas National Guard troops would be on a “medical mission,” and not there for law enforcement reasons. They would check in with people to see who may have come in contact with coronavirus patients.

Currently, Dallas County has 303 reported cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths associated with the disease.

